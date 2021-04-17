Utilise India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet demands of medicines: PM Modi at COVID-19 review meet

Owing to a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with top central government officials to discuss the deadly second wave and the national vaccination drive.

Discussing over the situation of the massive pandemic situation in the countrt, PM Modi said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. During the meeting, various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed.

Besides, the PM also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers should be ensured.

He also spoke about the need to utilize the full potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand of various medicines.