Use PM Narendra Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu: BJP appeals to chief minister MK Stalin

Chennai: The national co-in charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Thursday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures for central government schemes implemented in the state.

Speaking to ANI during the celebration of two decades of PM Modi in public office, Reddy said, "I appeal to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to use the image of PM Modi in central government's schemes to Tamil Nadu and to not politicise it by avoiding the image of PM Modi while using central government's fund." He added that PM Modi has given several good schemes to Tamil Nadu and has allotted funds for the upliftment of the Tamilians.

As a part of the celebration, the Tamil Nadu BJP cadre participated in the cleaning of streets at Chennai's Royapuram. Reddy, along with TN Fisherman wing chief Sathish participated in the cleanliness programme. The cadre also distributed free food to the needy and wrote postcards to PM Modi from Chennai, congratulating his service to the nation.

Even earlier there had been news of the central government issuing a a circular to all state governments to use the Prime Minister's photograph on schemes sponsored by it, according to a Times of India report. Congress leader D K Shivakumarhad had slammed it as one of the “reforms” brought about by the Modi government.

PM Modi completes 20 years in public office. With this, he becomes the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. BJP had launched “Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan”, a campaign in tribute to service and dedication, to mark the occasion. The party has been hosting exhibitions on the PM’s life and achievements at every district office and the NaMo app shows a virtual version of this exhibit

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:23 AM IST