US Urges India To 'Co-Operate' In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Death, State Department Says

US State Department's Hindustani spokesperson Margaret MacLeod | Twitter screengrab

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, the US urged New Delhi to co-operate with the investigation into the killing of Canadian Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil.

US State Department's Hindustani spokesperson Margaret MacLeod, in an interview to ANI, said that Trudeau's allegations were "concerning". She also said that Washington urged the Indian government to co-operate in the investigation.

"The allegations levied by Canada PM Justin Trudeau are very concerning…We urge the Indian government to cooperate in this investigation," MacLeod said.

About the state of Indo-US relation in the middle of the diplomatic tension, MacLeod said, "US and Canada have their own relation and US and India have their own relation, both are important partners for us."

'Politically driven allegations'

Canada's allegations against India over Nijjar's death were "politically driven," India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson, made the statement at a press conference - a first after Trudeau's allegations.

"I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven," Bagchi said.

Canada provides 'safe haven' for terrorists

In no uncertain terms, Bagchi said that Ottawa needed to "worry" about its growing reputation as a "safe haven" for terrorists.

"We have known for a while that it is funded by Pakistan, with a safe haven provided (by Canada). The question is of political will and whether we want to address it ... If there is any country (talking about reputational issues) that needs to look at this is Canada and its growing reputation as a safe haven for terrorists and extremists and for organised crime. I think that's the country that needs to worry about it," Bagchi said.

