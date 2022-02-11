US Secy Antony Blinken to hold bilateral meeting with EAM S Jaishankar in Melbourne

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Melbourne today during the Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting.

"In Australia on February 9-12, Secretary Blinken will attend the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting, hosted by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne," said the US State Department in a statement last week.

Regional strategic issues, the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, are some of the main issues that are on the agenda of the QUAD foreign ministers meeting.

As has been reported earlier, this is the minister’s first visit to Australia as a minister and also a first high-level visit to that country from India, after the opening of borders of that country which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji & Hawaii from Feb 7-13, where is engaging with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region and demonstrate that these partnerships deliver.

In Fiji on February 12, Secretary Blinken will meet with Pacific Island leaders to discuss the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster assistance, and ways to further our shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific. The Secretary also will meet with Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe "Frank" Bainimarama to discuss deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. This will be the first visit by a Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:53 AM IST