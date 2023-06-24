 US President Joe Biden's Special Gift For PM Modi Is AI T-Shirt; Visuals Surface
US President Joe Biden's Special Gift For PM Modi Is AI T-Shirt; Visuals Surface

The Prime Minister met with the CEOs of prestigious companies on Friday to discuss innovation, financing, and manufacturing in a range of technology industries, including AI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Gifted Special AI T-Shirt By US President Joe Biden | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique t-shirt featuring the prime minister's AI remark on Friday from US President Joe Biden. In his historic speech to the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi praised the "momentous development" in AI between America and India. He had said, "A lot has changed in the past seven years, but the commitment to deepen friendship between India and the US remains the same. In the era of AI [Artificial Intelligence], another AI (America-India) has seen more developments"

The prime minister also acknowledged the gift and the quote on Twitter.

PM met CEOs, prominent officials

The Prime Minister met with the CEOs of prestigious companies on Friday to discuss innovation, financing, and manufacturing in a range of technology industries, including AI. He also joined Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris for an official state luncheon.

On the third day of his state visit, PM Modi spoke to a joint session of the US Congress and had private talks with US Vice President Joe Biden. The war in Ukraine, terrorism, the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, and US-Indian relations were just a few of the subjects covered in the historic speech. He then made a toast to President Joe Biden at a prestigious state banquet that was attended by nearly 400 luminaries.

