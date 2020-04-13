'US is a rich country but could not...': Telugu NRI booked in New Jersey for comparing India's response to coronavirus with US

A Telugu NRI in New Jersey and native of Telangana Swathi Devineni was booked by the New Jersey police after she compared the US' response on coronavirus with that of India.
According to the cops, Sravan, another NRI who is based in the US, registered a case against Swathi for comparing India and US with respect to the way the two nations have been tackling the crisis.
Sravan said that Swathi has made a video in which she can be seen making comment on how US has been fighting the video. Well, the video is hard to decipher due to the language barrier as she speaks in Telugu in the video.
Watch Video:
In the video, she says that US has failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic while India had prevented it quite successfully.
She says," US is a rich country with enough mechanism but could not do anything about it. While India forecasted it and prevented it successfully."
She adds, "Mera Bharat Mahan," and continues to slam US.
She hits out at US and says, "The way USA was dealing the coronavirus is so horrible. They don’t even have sufficient place to bury bodies of the COVID-19 patients. The dead are being buried in public parks."
The video went viral on social media and it received mixed responses from the netizens. Well, Sravanth came down heavily on Swathi and lodged a complaint with the New Jersey police.
Watch Video:
After a complaint was lodged against her, Swathi uploaded another video apologising for drawing comparisons with the two countries.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surged past 5,54,000, as per the data from the Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 related fatalities in the country stand at over 21,900, with 6,898 deaths in New York City alone so far.
The death toll in the US has already surpassed that of Spain and Italy - two European countries severely affected by the virus.
As of 5:00 AM on Monday (IST), the number of coronavirus cases in the US stand at 5,54,226 while the death toll has reached 21,994.
Meanwhile, in India, over 9,000 people tested positive for the virus and 308 people succumbed to it, according to the data by the Health Ministry.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)