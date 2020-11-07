US Elections 2020: Kamala Harris makes history, ancestral TN village rejoices

With Kamala Harris making history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American Vice-President of America. With Joe Biden, 77, winning the US elections, she is under the spotlight. Many say that Kamala will be the next contender for the President in 2024.

Biden is not expected to seek a second term. Kamala Harris (56) would be an obvious candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2024. Her mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica. With Kamala Harris confident of her victory, the people of two villages in Tamil Nadu, which are native to her maternal grandparents, are eager to celebrate her win, an early Deepavali. The mood is upbeat at Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu. The villagers have now kept firecrackers ready to hail a win for Kamala Harris, also a US Senator. Women are also planning to draw a mega rangoli in front of the village temple. "We have collected Rangoli powders in different colours and are planning to draw the image of Kamala Harris. Kamala, the US senator from California has many firsts in her career.

It is a matter of pride for the entire womenfolk," said Meenakshi, a housewife at Thulasenthirapuram. The people feel proud that their villages happen to be the native place of the grandparents of Kamala Harris.

The road leading to Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu villages from nearby Mannargudi town is filled with wall posters and digital banners wishing a resounding win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Though it may sound strange, US presidential election results are an animated topic of discussion presently in this hinterland of Tamil Nadu in public places like tea stalls.