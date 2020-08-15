US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day

Yesterday on the occasion of Pakistan's 74th Independence Day, the US Census Bureau posted a photo of the Indian flag while wishing India's neighbour on Twitter.
While the post was deleted by the bureau, many shared its screenshots. Check out the post here:
Twitterati were up in arms after the post. One user commented, "Technically Pakistan Independence Day is incorrect. Pakistan was never a country pre-1947. It was carved out of India by Muslim leaders through bloodshed & brutality. It should be called Pakistan creation day (sic)."
"Must have handed the job to a new college intern," commented another.Check out the reactions here:
Pakistan celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid COVID-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.
