India

Updated on

US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day

By FPJ Web Desk

US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day
US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day
Screen grabs

Yesterday on the occasion of Pakistan's 74th Independence Day, the US Census Bureau posted a photo of the Indian flag while wishing India's neighbour on Twitter.

While the post was deleted by the bureau, many shared its screenshots. Check out the post here:

US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day
US Census Bureau posts Indian flag while wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day
@BeijingPalmer

Twitterati were up in arms after the post. One user commented, "Technically Pakistan Independence Day is incorrect. Pakistan was never a country pre-1947. It was carved out of India by Muslim leaders through bloodshed & brutality. It should be called Pakistan creation day (sic)."

"Must have handed the job to a new college intern," commented another.Check out the reactions here:

Pakistan celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid COVID-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

(With inputs from PTI)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in