 US: Andhra man killed after being hit by bus at Boston airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS: Andhra man killed after being hit by bus at Boston airport

US: Andhra man killed after being hit by bus at Boston airport

Kolla is survived by his wife, and two sons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

New York: In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old Indian-American data analyst was killed on the spot after a bus hit him at Boston's international airport where he had gone to pick up a friend, according to a media report.

Vishwachand Kolla, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was an employee of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

He was at the Logan International Airport, Boston to pick up a visiting musician from the airport travelling to Boston when the incident took place on March 28, US media report said.

Massachusetts State Police said Kolla was at the lower level of Terminal B to pick up a friend around 5 p.m. when he was struck by a bus.

What exactly happened?

"Kolla was standing on the driver's side of his Acura SUV while, simultaneously, the Dartmouth Transportation motor coach was travelling on the roadway. The investigation indicates that the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver's side of his SUV," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

An off-duty nurse rushed to help Kolla but he died at the scene, the report added.

Troopers interviewed the bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, and inspected the bus. She has not been charged at this point in the investigation, the report said.

The passengers were quickly rushed off the bus and their luggage was moved to another part of the airport.

In a statement, Dartmouth Coach said, "Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening's incident at Logan Airport. We're working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information." 

Kolla worked at Takeda in the company's Global Oncology division. Takeda industries told Boston.com in an email that they are "deeply saddened to learn of his unexpected passing." "We send our heartfelt condolences to Vishwachand's family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and will be looking at how we can help offer any support as we respect the family's privacy during this time," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Kolla's relatives have set up a gofundme page USD 406,151 raised of USD 750,000 goal.

Kolla is survived by his wife, and two sons, according to the page. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
US man allegedly attempts to open plane's emergency door of Los Angeles to Boston flight, stabs crew...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fight to save democracy against Mitrakal': Rahul Gandhi on 'Modi surname' defamation case

'Fight to save democracy against Mitrakal': Rahul Gandhi on 'Modi surname' defamation case

Viral Video: Pitbull attacks 4-year-old girl in Haryana's Ambala, child gets 8 stitches

Viral Video: Pitbull attacks 4-year-old girl in Haryana's Ambala, child gets 8 stitches

Uttar Pradesh: 3 army men rape 2 women in Jhansi, 2 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: 3 army men rape 2 women in Jhansi, 2 arrested

Man held for posing as PMO official’s relative asking for free entry in Gurugram bar

Man held for posing as PMO official’s relative asking for free entry in Gurugram bar

Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai confirms he will contest polls from Shiggaon in Haveri

Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai confirms he will contest polls from Shiggaon in Haveri