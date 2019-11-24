Urban employment rate dips at 9.3 per cent, lowest in four quarters, says NSO

On Saturday, a survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the urban employment rate dipped lowest in four quarters at 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019.
NSO’s quarterly bulletin of Periodic Labour Force Survey which was released on Saturday does not include a comparable figure for January-March 2018.
The NSO stated in the bulletin the urban unemployment rate (UR) was 9.9 per cent in April-June 2018, 9.7 per cent in July-September 2018 and 9.9 per cent in October-December 2018.
The data also showed that the urban areas’ UR among males was at 8.7 per cent during January-March 2019.
The joblessness rate among urban males was at 9 per cent in April-June 2018, 8.9 per cent in July-September and 9.2 per cent in October-December last year. Whereas for women, it was at 11.6 per cent during January-March 2019.
The Hindu Business Line reported that while this rate for women during April-June 2018 was 12.8 per cent in July-September was 12.7 per cent and in October-December last year was 12.3 per cent.
The report also showed that of the total workforce 37.7 per cent were self-employed, while 50 per cent were salaried or regular workers and 12.4 per cent were casual labourers.
