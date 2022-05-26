Upset over seating, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan leaves Delhi Lt Governor's oath

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today, after learning that no seat had been reserved for him.

A video shows the enraged Dr Vardhan walking out of the event that was organised in Delhi's Raj Niwas today morning. On being questioned, he said he would take up the issue with Mr Saxena.

संसद सदस्यों तक के लिए इन्होंने सीट नहीं रखी हुई: डॉ हर्षवर्धन, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और बीजेपी सांसद



यह कहते हुए नाराज होकर दिल्ली के नए एलजी विनय कुमार सक्सेना के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से चले गए डॉ हर्षवर्धन



नए उपराज्यपाल के शपथ ग्रहण से पहले ही वापस लौटे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री pic.twitter.com/wfFDR1vfEt — Sharad Sharma (@sharadsharma1) May 26, 2022

"They have not reserved the seats even for parlimentarians," he said.

Delhi High Court's Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Saxena, who was appointed Lt Governor of Delhi earlier this week, following the resignation of Anil Baijal, his predecessor, due to "personal reasons."

