Upset over seating, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan leaves Delhi Lt Governor's oath

A video shows the enraged Dr Vardhan walking out of the event that was organised in Delhi's Raj Niwas today morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today, after learning that no seat had been reserved for him.

A video shows the enraged Dr Vardhan walking out of the event that was organised in Delhi's Raj Niwas today morning. On being questioned, he said he would take up the issue with Mr Saxena.

"They have not reserved the seats even for parlimentarians," he said.

Delhi High Court's Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Saxena, who was appointed Lt Governor of Delhi earlier this week, following the resignation of Anil Baijal, his predecessor, due to "personal reasons."

