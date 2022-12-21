e-Paper Get App
#UPSCExtraAttempt: Students protesting in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar allege police mistreatment, vow not to move until demand met; WATCH video

The visuals from the protest have emerged and students have alleged that the Delhi Police manhandled them and tried to remove them from their peaceful protest by force.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
UPSC extra attempt demand: Students protesting in Delhi's Rajindra Nagar Colony allege police mistreatment, vow not to move until demands met | ANI
New Delhi: The UPSC aspirants on Tuesday held a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar area of New Delhi demanding an extra attempt for the exam due to lost attempts in view of the pandemic.

"We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn't prepare that's why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams," a student said.

An angry student can be seen shouting at the police who attempts to remove them. The student says that there's no violence here and we are not going to move from here. "I have been seeing this from the past two years, I am ready to die but I am not going to move from here."

Watch video here:

Students have alleged that the police tore their banners and their tents were forcibly taken down. Angry students have said that they are not going to get up from the protest until they get justice.

Chants of 'we want justice' can be heard in the video below:

Read Also
2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha
article-image

