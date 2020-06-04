UPSC to release Civil Services Prelims 2020 exam date on June 5 at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Prelims 2020 examination dates is set to be released tomorrow on Friday, June 5. The dates would be announced on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination was to be held on May 31, 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the nation.

Every year, the preliminary examination is conducted in the month of April or May, and the main examination is conducted in June. This year, a total of 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Civil Services examination.

The candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam and main exam in order to appear for the interview.

Click here for all the details regarding the dates of the examinations.