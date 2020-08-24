UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 35 vacancies for various posts; apply at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 35 vacancies for various posts. Interested candidates can check for details on UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates can can apply online on or before September 10.

As per information available on UPSC’s official website, the various posts include Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Neurology), Research Officer (Social Studies), Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection) and General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy).

Following are the details of vacancies and eligibility:

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 24 vacancies

Pay Scale: Level-11 in the pay matrix (Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700/-) plus NPA

Educational Qualification: A recognized MBBS degree and Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neurology).

Experience: At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 1 vacancy

Pay Scale: PB-3, Rs.15600-39100/- Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Pre-revised) (Revised Rs.56100-177500, Level-10 as per Pay Matrix of 7th CPC)

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology from a recognized University.

Experience: Three years’ experience of Social Research on Village and Community Studies with special reference to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 3 vacancies

Pay Scale: As per 7th CPC- Level-10 (Rs. 56100 – 177500/-) in the Pay Matrix. (Total emoluments excluding T.A. & HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs. 56100/- DA as applicable per month.)

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience: 3 years Research/Analytical experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation.

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi -- 7 vacancies

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs 56,100-1,77,500/-) plus NPA.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973).