UPSC NDA and NA 2019: Results out on upsc.gov.in; click here for more details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) today.
Candidates who appeared for the NDA and NA 2019 exams can check their final results online at upsc.gov.in
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY AND NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (II), 2019–DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULTS”
The final results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen
Scroll down and check your results.
