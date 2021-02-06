UPSC lateral entry: Recruitment process for Joint Secretary, Director-Level posts begins; click here to know more

In a major move, the Centre has decided to induct more private sector specialists into different government departments at the crucial decision-making level of Joint Secretaries and Directors.

The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited for those who are willing to contribute towards nation-building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director, Group ‘A’, in different Ministries/Departments with Headquarters at New Delhi on Contract Basis.

Candidates will be short-listed for Interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application. They must ensure that such information is correct.

Candidates can apply for the same at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.

Steps to apply