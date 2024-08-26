'UPS Shows BJP Has Come To Its Senses, Will Rollback Agniveer Scheme Too', Says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; Watch Video

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj | X

Delhi, August 25: Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, reacting to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) rolled out by Narendra Modi government on Saturday, claimed that the BJP has finally come to its senses and added that the central government will also have to rollback the Agniveer scheme.

He also said that the government was forced to introduce the new pension scheme as government employees had voted against the BJP in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In another video, he added that the Opposition had been asking for Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and that until the OPS is not introduced, people will keep boycotting the current government in Centre.