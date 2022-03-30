Uproar in Punjab over Centre's new rule for Chandigarh administration employees

With the row between Punjab’s political parties and the BJP, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Central Civil Services rules will now be applicable to the Chandigarh administration employees, senior BJP leader and former two-time MP from the city, Satya Pal Jain has rubbished the charges of the rival parties as baseless which held it was an infringement of Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was first to strongly oppose Shah’s announcement made Sunday, threatening that the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.

Mann took to Twitter to say that "The Central government had been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also said that when the states were re-organised on the basis of language, the parent states were given the existing capitals. The SAD also sought the chief minister to call an all-party meeting against the Centre’s move which, it said, was a violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

In 1966, Punjab was split into Punjab and Haryana, with some territory to Himachal Pradesh while both the states had then claimed Chandigarh as their capital. However, besides being the capital of both the states, Chandigarh was also declared a Union Territory (UT).

While several of the Congress MLAs including Pratap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira flayed Shah’s decision earlier this week, on Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised the issue in Rajya Sabha urging the Union government not to override the rights of the elected government of Punjab.

Meanwhile, even though Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the rights of Punjab and Haryana on Chandigarh were still applicable, former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain, who is also currently the additional solicitor general of India, has said the charges of infringement of the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh were baseless.

He said that the Punjab government was not able to accept the recommendations of various pay commissions for its employees, whereas the Centre had in one go accepted a long-pending demand of UT employees.

While earlier UT employees got salary and allowances etc on the Punjab pattern, they would now get the same on the pattern of the Central government, which were more beneficial to them, he said further clarifying that the same was applicable to UT employees only and not on the ones coming on deputation from Punjab (60%) and Haryana (40%).

It may be recalled that while the employees on deputation mainly came from education and health departments from the said two states, about 24,000 employees of all the departments under the Chandigarh administration were set to benefit from the decision.

Under the Central Civil Service Rules, all employees would not only get the Central pay-scale but also an enhanced retirement age from 58 to 60 and maternity leave for women employees for two years from the existing one.

