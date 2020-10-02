UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 results declared; check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Block Education Officer (Preliminary) recruitment Exam 2019.

Candidates can check the results on UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims 2019 examination was conducted on August 16 and the result of the same was released on Thursday i.e. October 1, 2020.

According to reports, around 5.2 lakh candidates registered for the exam and 2.3 lakh candidates appeared for the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 exam. Out of these, 4591 candidates cleared the examination.

Steps to check results of UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 result’.

Step 3: Later, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.