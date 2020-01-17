UPPCL junior engineer shot dead in Mathura, police suspect a close associate has involvement

Mathura: An Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junior engineer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra.

Soon after receiving the information of murder, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur reached the spot to investigate the matter.