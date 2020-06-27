UPMSP declared class 10 and 12 results at upresults.nic.in; check here for pass percentage and toppers

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma announced the UP Board Results for the students of classes 10 and 12 through a video conference in Lucknow today.

Sharma said that this year, the results of both - class 10, 12 exams are better than the previous year.

In class 10, Riya Jain from Bhagpat secured the first rank with 96.67% marks. Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki stood second with 95.83% and the third rank is secured by Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95.33%.