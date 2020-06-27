UPMSP declared class 10 and 12 results at upresults.nic.in; check here for pass percentage and toppers

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma announced the UP Board Results for the students of classes 10 and 12 through a video conference in Lucknow today.
Sharma said that this year, the results of both - class 10, 12 exams are better than the previous year.
In class 10, Riya Jain from Bhagpat secured the first rank with 96.67% marks. Abhimanyu Verma from Barabanki stood second with 95.83% and the third rank is secured by Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95.33%.
The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 83.31% which is higher than the last year's 80.07%.
In class 12, Anurag Malik from Baraut stood first with 97% marks. The second rank is secured by Pranjal Singh with 96% and the third rank is secured by Utkarsh Shukla with 94.80%.
The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 74.63% which is also higher than last year's 70.2%.
In class 12 exam, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls is 74.63%, while it is 68.88% for boys.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)