Update: Hamirpur by-election vote counting is underway

Counting of Hamirpur by-election has been going on since 8 in the morning today at agricultural production market complex in Sumerpur. The election was done on September 23.

According to PTI, around 51 per cent voters of Hamirpur assembly segment exercised their franchise in the bypoll for the Vidhan Sabha seat, braving incessant rains on the day of election.

PTI reported that the by-election held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

Nine candidates are in the poll fray. Prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India), according to PTI.