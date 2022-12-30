UP Chief Secretary Mishra gets another extension | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra's term has been extended for one more year. He will now remain the CS till December 2023.

Mr Mishra, a UP cadre IAS officer, was made the Chief Secretary on December 30, 2021, a day before his retirement and was given a one-year extension. At the time, he was on a central deputation.

According to the department of appointment, the UP Government had requested for Mr Mishra's extension, which was accepted on Thursday. Prior to his appointment as the UP chief secretary, Mr DS Mishra was the Union Secretary for Urban Development, was looking after important schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.