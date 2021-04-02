UPCET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test registration begins on upcet.nta.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 is slated to be held on May 18, 2021.

The exam has replaced Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE).

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the exam, has started the application process. The last date to register is April 30. Candidates can apply online on the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to apply:

Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Fill the registration form

Submit the form to generate login credentials

Log in with your credentials

Fill the application form.

Govt. of UP has entrusted the task of conducting the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test UPCET)– 2021 to National Testing Agency (NTA). UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.