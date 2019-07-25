UPA to oppose Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress party has spoken to all allies of UPA and all of them have agreed to oppose the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha today.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Whip of Congress in Lok Sabha K Suresh said the party will "strongly oppose" the Criminality Clause in the Bill.

"Last night, they put in Triple Talaq Bill in today's agenda and postponed National Medical Commission Bill and DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill without knowledge of opposition.

Why are they keeping it a secret and putting it on the agenda at night?" "As far as Triple Talaq Bill is concerned, Criminality Clause may be misused by police and government. So, we will strongly oppose the Criminality Clause. If the government sticks to that, we will ask for division," he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance by the government in February and to make instant Triple Talaq a penal offence.

Last year, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was passed in the Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in the Rajya Sabha.