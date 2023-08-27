UP: Youth Collapses & Dies In Lakhimpur Kheri Mall While On Way To Watch Gadar 2 Movie; Tragic CCTV Footage Surfaces

A young man who had gone to the Fun Mall in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri to watch the movie 'Gadar 2' suffered a fatal heart attack. The youth is identified as Akshat Tiwari, a resident of Dwarkapura locality, known as a pharmaceutical trader. He was in conversation on his phone as he entered the mall and suddenly collapsed to the ground. Before onlookers could comprehend the situation, the young man had already passed away.

Tragic incident caught on CCTV camera

The entire incident has been captured on the mall's CCTV cameras. The video clearly shows the young man, dressed in dark clothes, talking on the phone while approaching. He stumbles towards the chairs and falls. Two other young men attempted to lift him, just as the mall's security guard arrives at the scene.

The youth was on his way to watch a late-night show.

(TW: Death; Visuals could be disturbing for some people)

The deceased youth, Akshat Tiwari (35), was a resident of Mohalla Dwarkapura and engaged in pharmaceutical business. He owned a shop named 'Rajat Medical Store' in the Mahewaganj police station area. On Saturday, Akshat went to the Fun Mall to watch the late-night show of 'Gadar 2'. According to the CCTV footage, he entered the mall at 7:45 PM and within a few seconds, he collapsed."

Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Meanwhile, a few bystanders present at the scene hurriedly informed the mall management about the incident. Subsequently, the young man was promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Following a medical examination, the doctor pronounced Akshat deceased.

Upon receiving news of Akshat's passing, his wife arrived at the scene, and an air of mourning enveloped the family's residence. The Kotwali police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and sent the body of the deceased, a businessman in the medical field, for a post-mortem examination. The preliminary cause of death is reported to be a heart attack.

