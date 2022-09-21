UP: Yogi-led govt to probe all properties registered under Waqf | File

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to undertake a probe of all the properties recorded under Waqf. The government has reportedly directed district administrations to undertake a survey of such properties and submit the reports within a month.

India TV quoted an official spokesperson as saying "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the investigation of all properties that were registered after 'flouting the 1995 Waqf Act or under a government order passed in April 1989 which allowed the registration of Usar, Banjar, and Bhita lands as Waqf property."

The development comes after Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Secretary in the administration, penned a letter to the Minority Welfare Department, Director and Survey Commissioner of Minority Welfare, District Minority Welfare officers, CEO Shia and Sunni Waqf Board and Revenue officials.

UP Muslim Waqf and Haj Minister Dharam Pal Singh, while speaking to ANI about the matter, said, "Waqf properties are very important. Waqf is God's property. No one has the right to occupy it. Government, with good intention, has started its survey; orders given from before to first identify Waqf properties and then take further actions."

The BJP-led government had started surveying the unaffiliated madrasas earlier this month. They had issued instructions to the district magistrates regarding the surveys.