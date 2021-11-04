UP: Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for excise duty cut on petrol, diesel; calls it 'Diwali gift'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel and termed it as a gift on the occasion of Diwali.

"We are thankful to the Prime Minister that excise duty on diesel and petrol has been reduced. When inflation comes into people's lives, diesel and petrol contribute to it. This is a great relief. This is the gift of the Prime Minister on the occasion of Diwali," Adityanath told reporters here today.

The Chief Minister today offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. He also offered prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

On the occasion of Diwali, the CM extended his greetings to the people and said, "I express my best wishes to the people of the state for a very happy Diwali." Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali. May every house be illuminated with the light of happiness, peace, prosperity and health by the grace of Goddess Lakshmi. May the hearts of all human beings be illuminated with the aura of truth by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. May this festival become a factor of auspiciousness and happiness for the entire creation."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune." Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:59 AM IST