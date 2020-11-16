UP: Yogi Adityanath planning major cabinet reshuffle with an eye on 2022 polls

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning a major cabinet reshuffle next month, after the polls to teachers and graduates` constituencies in the legislative council get over.

The legislative council polls will be over on December 3.

According to highly placed sources, the reshuffle will be done keeping in view the 2022 assembly elections.

As per the Constitution, Uttar Pradesh can have a maximum number of 60 ministers, including the chief minister.

At present, there are 54 ministers including the chief minister. There are 23 cabinet ministers, 9 State ministers with Independent charge and 22 State ministers. Out of the 54 ministers, 53 belong to the BJP while Apna Dal (S) has one minister.

Two cabinet ministers, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, had passed away in August which means that there are eight vacancies in the council of ministers.

Sources said some of the State ministers could be promoted to cabinet rank and one of the legislators, elected in the recent by-elections, may be given a ministerial post.

"Some senior ministers may be moved out of the council of ministers and will be given responsibility in the party organisation for the upcoming elections," said a senior BJP functionary.

The functionary added that new inductions will be made with a view to ensuring caste and regional balance in the council of ministers.

"Our eye is now on the 2022 assembly polls and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure a return to power with greater numbers," he said.

Sources also said that some ministers with whose performance Yogi Adityanath was not satisfied, could be eased out.

The chief minister, during last year`s reshuffle, had dropped finance minister Rajesh Agarwal, irrigation minister Dharampal, basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal and excise minister Archana Pandey.

Five ministers had been promoted in this reshuffle and 18 new faces were inducted.