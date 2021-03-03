UP: Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 58 IAS officers on eve of Panchayat polls

Lucknow: In less than 24 hours, the Yogi Adityanath government carried out a major administrative reshuffle shifting as many as 58 IAS officers on the eve of three-tier Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. Poll dates are likely to be announced shortly.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state government transferred 40 IAS officials while 18 others were shifted on late Tuesday night. Over one and half dozen Commissioners, District magistrates, CDOs were changed by the government in the run-up to rural polls.

Anita Meshram will be the new Staff Officer to Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari while Ranveer Prasad has been posted as Secretary Revenue. Shameem Ahmed has been given the charge of Higher Education as Secretary and Pankaj Kumar will be the new Managing Director of UP Power Corporation Limited.

The opposition alleged that transfers were effected to post officials close to the ruling dispensation for favours during the Panchayat polls. The Samajwadi Party said that they will take up the issue with the State Election Commission.

“The model code of conduct will come into force once dates for polls are announced. The government has every right to carry out transfers to gear up the administration for polls,” countered Vijay Pathak, the party State General Secretary.