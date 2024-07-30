 UP: Yogi Adityanath Government Unveils ₹12K Crore Supplementary Budget For Development, Skill Enhancement, And Employment
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: The Yogi government introduced a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore in the state assembly on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate development of Uttar Pradesh and link the state's youth with skill development and employment opportunities.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget, explaining that the supplementary budget includes a revenue account expenditure of Rs 4,227.94 crore and a capital account expenditure of Rs 7,981.99 crore.

In the supplementary budget, Rs 7,500.81 crore is allocated for industrial development, Rs 2,000 crore for the Energy department, and Rs 1,000 crore for the Transport department to purchase new buses.

Additionally, Rs 600 crore is designated to support the AMRUT scheme of the Urban Development department, Rs 200 crore for short-term training programs under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Rs 100 crore for rural stadiums and open gyms, and Rs 28.40 crore for establishing labs in 284 government inter colleges under the Secondary Education Department.

Furthermore, Rs 66.82 crore is allocated for setting up ICT labs in 1,040 government inter colleges. The Culture department's various schemes have been allocated Rs 74.90 crore, while Rs 53.85 crore is allocated for establishing Atal residential schools, with Rs 2.79 crore to be spent on the maintenance of residential and non-residential buildings.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that Rs 49.80 crore has been allocated for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission Samiti which aims to provide job opportunities at the national and state levels for the youth.

