UP: Women Thrash Local BJP Leader With Sticks & Slippers In Fatehpur Due To Alleged Animosity; Case Registered (WATCH)

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, a local BJP leader was beaten up with sticks and slippers by two women and men due to alleged animosity between them.

The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video it can be seen that two women and men are surrounding the leader and beating him with sticks. They even threw cow dung at him. The BJP leader can be heard pleading to people standing nearby to save him; however, nobody came to rescue him; instead they kept making videos.

As per news reports, family members of the BJP leader later reached the spot and admitted him to a nearby hospital. The alleged incident took place in Ambi village of Hussainganj police station area in Fatehpur. At present, the police have registered a case against 4 people on the complaint of the BJP leader.

According to the police, the BJP leader Bhola Singh was on his way to the farm at around 6 pm on Monday evening. At the same time the women were returning from their farm. On the way, he got into an argument with the women about something. After a while the argument turned into a fight. The two women caught hold of the leader and beat him mercilessly. The fighting continued on the road for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Accused missing from their homes

Meanwhile, the people present at the spot called the family members of the BJP leader and told them about this. On information, the family members of the BJP leader reached the spot, but till then the accused fled. After this, the family hurriedly admitted the BJP leader to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

As per news reports, station in-charge Rajendra Singh said that BJP's divisional president Bhola was beaten with sticks by some women and men in the middle of the road due to some enmity. In this matter, a case has been registered against 4 people including two women. The accused are absconding from their homes. They will be caught soon. Bhola Singh is undergoing treatment in the hospital. His condition is stable.

