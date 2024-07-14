UP: Woman Gangraped & Killed By Drunk Husband & His Friends For Objecting To House Party In Raebareli; Post Crime Visuals Surface

X

An intoxicated man fatally hit his wife after she objected to the house party he was hosting in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Thursday night.

As per reports, the incident took place in Churwa village. Jeetu Singh, the accused, had married Chandni, a resident of Uttarakhand, two years ago. Since their marriage, Jeetu frequently consumed alcohol and invited his friends over for drinking sessions.

On Thursday, Jeetu invited his friends for a drinking party at his home. After the party ended, Chandni asked him not to invite his friends home again, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Jeetu assaulted his wife. Chandni sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

In a very disturbing incident in UP's Raebareli, a woman was killed allegedly after gang-rape. Family of the victim claims she was allegedly gang-raped by people partying with her husband. Later, she was assaulted by her husband identified as Jeetu on July 9. pic.twitter.com/hYCeVXnbxi — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 14, 2024

As the body was brought back to the village after the post-mortem, the villagers started accusing Jeetu and his friends of gang-raping Chandni before assaulting her. The villagers refused to allow the funeral to proceed, causing a commotion. The police intervened, and the last rites were conducted late at night. Jeetu Singh has been arrested based on these allegations and sent to jail.

The victim succumbed to her injuries on July 12. Her body was cremated by the police and locals in the night. Offical statement from the police, based on post mortem report, claim there is no evidence to establish rape. pic.twitter.com/i4Fwhjr5e9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 14, 2024

However, the police have stated that the post-mortem report did not confirm the gang rape allegations. The cause of death was identified as head injuries. The deceased's sister filed a complaint leading to Jeetu's arrest.

When the body arrived in the village on Saturday evening, the villagers began making various accusations, including claims of gang rape by Jeetu and his friends. Jeetu's mother dismissed these allegations as baseless, stating that the villagers were causing unnecessary trouble.

As per reports, the Circle Officer (CO) Maharajganj Yadvendra Pal mentioned that no formal complaint had been made by the deceased's sister regarding the alleged gang rape. He confirmed that Jeetu was known to beat his wife while intoxicated. The police have assured that any further claims made by the villagers will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.