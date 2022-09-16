e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

UP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in a colony located in Lucknow district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
article-image

A wall of the house in Dilkusha area of ​​Lucknow has collapsed due to heavy rains, as per media reports 9 people have died so far. There are also two kids among the deceased.

Due to rain in Lucknow, schools are closed today till class 12. The government has issued a directive in this regard.

.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in a colony located in Lucknow district. He also instructed to provide financial assistance of ₹ 4-4 lakh to the family members of the dead of this divine calamity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

UP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

Indian students now the second largest group at German universities

Indian students now the second largest group at German universities

WBSSC scam: CBI arrests former West Bengal Board President

WBSSC scam: CBI arrests former West Bengal Board President

West Bengal tops in 100 days work for which center not releasing fund, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal tops in 100 days work for which center not releasing fund, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: TMC slams National Women Commission for their ‘silence’ over Lakhimpur Kheri...

West Bengal: TMC slams National Women Commission for their ‘silence’ over Lakhimpur Kheri...