UP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

A wall of the house in Dilkusha area of ​​Lucknow has collapsed due to heavy rains, as per media reports 9 people have died so far. There are also two kids among the deceased.

UP | Nine people dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow. The incident took place in Dilkusha under Cantt: Home Department pic.twitter.com/Kxmml42KBe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Due to rain in Lucknow, schools are closed today till class 12. The government has issued a directive in this regard.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in a colony located in Lucknow district. He also instructed to provide financial assistance of ₹ 4-4 lakh to the family members of the dead of this divine calamity.