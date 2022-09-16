UP: Wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Lucknow, kills 9

A wall of the house in Dilkusha area of Lucknow has collapsed due to heavy rains, as per media reports 9 people have died so far. There are also two kids among the deceased.
Due to rain in Lucknow, schools are closed today till class 12. The government has issued a directive in this regard.
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in a colony located in Lucknow district. He also instructed to provide financial assistance of ₹ 4-4 lakh to the family members of the dead of this divine calamity.
