UP Viral Video: Woman Knocked To Ground, Brutally Beaten In Front Of Son After Dispute With Husband In Noida's Sector 131

In a shocking incident in Noida's Sector 131, a woman was knocked to the ground and brutally beaten with a stick in the middle of the road while her son watched helplessly. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing two women assaulting the victim.

According to reports, the victim has alleged that her husband first beat her after an argument, and later, he had female employees assault her as well.

The viral video shows the woman's son present at the scene while his mother was being beaten. A tractor, seen blocking the road, was carrying several men who watched the assault but did nothing to intervene.

Watch video here:

Caution: The video contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

A woman present nearby captured the incident on camera, and the video shows a woman recording the assault while shouting at the attackers, urging them to stop. At one point, a man is seen trying to take the victim's child away.

The victim eventually runs to her child, after which the women who were beating her flee the scene, and the tractor is seen reversing.

Afterward, the woman is seen pleading with bystanders to call the police.

A X user Shishir Soni has shared the video of the incident tagging Noida Police, Noida Police Commissioner, UP Chief Minister's office seeking seeking attention over incident.

Responding to incident, another user stated, "A heinous incident is happening in broad daylight in a public place in Noida, which would shake anyone with a basic sense of humanity. This matter should be immediately taken into consideration, and the concerned police station should file an FIR and take strict action against the attackers. Hopefully, Noida Police will act swiftly!