UP: Viral Video Shows Youth Hanging Out Of Bolero SUV With Police Siren Over It In Ghaziabad; 2 Held

Two youths were arrested after a viral video showed them performing a dangerous stunt in a Bolero SUV on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

As per reports, the vehicle, which belongs to the Naib Tehsildar of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, had a siren installed on top of it.

The video, reportedly shot in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, shows one of the boys leaning out of the window of the speeding SUV, which had the word "Magistrate" pasted on its windshield. The clip, recorded during nighttime, quickly went viral leading to widespread outrage on social media.

Watch the video here:

@khabreelal_news UP में गाजियाबाद के नेशनल हाईवे 9 पर दौड़ती एक सफेद रंग की बोलेरो कार का वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। मजिस्ट्रेट लिखी गाड़ी पर युवक ने किया खतरनाक स्टंट, हॉर्न बजाया, खिड़की से लटका, इस कार पर लाल और नीली फ्लैश लाइट भी लगी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/WivYbtdx0L — MK Vashisth-Managing Editor-Khabreelal Media & PR (@vadhisth) September 4, 2024

Soon after the video went viral, police took swift action and issued a challan of Rs 25,000 for the Bolero car and arrested both the accused, confirmed Ghaziabad police.

"The SUV, which had 'UP Police' written on it, was being misused by the two youths who performed stunts on the National Highway 9. The police have issued a challan of Rs 25,000 for the Bolero car and arrested both boys," said the police in a statement to the media.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that one of the youths performing the stunts was a minor.

Many netizens questioned whether the law is enforced differently for government officials compared to ordinary citizens.

Authorities have registered a case in the matter and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances under which the vehicle was used for such dangerous activities.