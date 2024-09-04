 UP: Viral Video Shows Youth Hanging Out Of Bolero SUV With Police Siren Over It In Ghaziabad; 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Viral Video Shows Youth Hanging Out Of Bolero SUV With Police Siren Over It In Ghaziabad; 2 Held

UP: Viral Video Shows Youth Hanging Out Of Bolero SUV With Police Siren Over It In Ghaziabad; 2 Held

Two youths were arrested after a viral video showed them performing a dangerous stunt in a government vehicle on National Highway 9 in UP’s Ghaziabad

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
@vadhisth

Two youths were arrested after a viral video showed them performing a dangerous stunt in a Bolero SUV on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. 

As per reports, the vehicle, which belongs to the Naib Tehsildar of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, had a siren installed on top of it.

The video, reportedly shot in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, shows one of the boys leaning out of the window of the speeding SUV, which had the word "Magistrate" pasted on its windshield. The clip, recorded during nighttime, quickly went viral leading to widespread outrage on social media.

Watch the video here: 

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

Soon after the video went viral, police took swift action and issued a challan of Rs 25,000 for the Bolero car and arrested both the accused, confirmed Ghaziabad police. 

"The SUV, which had 'UP Police' written on it, was being misused by the two youths who performed stunts on the National Highway 9. The police have issued a challan of Rs 25,000 for the Bolero car and arrested both boys," said the police in a statement to the media.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that one of the youths performing the stunts was a minor. 

Read Also
VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's...
article-image

Many netizens questioned whether the law is enforced differently for government officials compared to ordinary citizens.

Authorities have registered a case in the matter and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances under which the vehicle was used for such dangerous activities. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers'...

Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers'...

NRI’s Father Duped Over ₹1 Crore Via Online Fraud In Chhattisgarh

NRI’s Father Duped Over ₹1 Crore Via Online Fraud In Chhattisgarh

'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure...

'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure...

Telangana: Communal Violence Erupts In Jainoor Over Sexual Assault Protest; AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi...

Telangana: Communal Violence Erupts In Jainoor Over Sexual Assault Protest; AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini To...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini To...