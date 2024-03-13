UP Viral Video: SDM Reaches Firozabad Hospital In Viel For Surprise Inspection, Discovers Expired Medicines Being Given To Patients

X

In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, an IAS officer conducted a surprise visit to a primary health center. SDM Sadar Kriti Raj's surprise inspection at the Dida Mai health center revealed that most of the medicines being administered to patients were expired.

According to the report, Kriti arrived at the hospital posing as a regular patient. She purchased a ₹10 slip and proceeded to consult the doctor, where she found his behavior to be inappropriate.

Akhilesh Yadav slams government

The video of the inspection has gone viral on social media. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, also shared the video on social media and criticised the BJP-led Yogi government for the poor state of medical facilities in the state.

In anticipation of the transfer of the IAS officer for exposing the grim reality of the health center, Akhilesh wrote on X, "Venturing out incognito, this courageous female officer, who unveiled the shortcomings of Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system, must be protected. Otherwise, the revelation of the corruption within the state's ailing medical infrastructure, without the assistance of this doctor or medicine, would leave the BJP government embarrassed. Instead of sending them abroad for educational purposes under the guise of enlightenment, they should be given the opportunity to study locally."

Taking a dig at the state health minister, Akhilesh wrote, "I have heard that after this disclosure, the Health Minister is in an 'unhealthy condition'."

Criticising the state government, Akhilesh wrote, "Now, the expiry date of the BJP government, which used to give assurances (a combination of assurance and guarantee) of curing patients with medicines past their expiry dates, is also nearing its end."

What SDM said after inspection?

After conducting the inspection, SDM Kriti Raj told ANI, "I had received a complaint regarding the Dida Mai health center that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer the injection for dog bites. I went there incognito, disguised under a veil, and found that the doctor's behavior was not appropriate... Additionally, most of the medicines in stock were expired. Cleanliness was also not maintained..."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: SDM Sadar Kriti Raj says, "I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer the injection for dog bite. I went there anonymously in a veil, the doctor's behaviour was not… https://t.co/mX0dD6WvRd pic.twitter.com/5K3bx5wVCZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2024

Kriti Raj is a 2020 Batch IAS officer currently serving as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, Firozabad.