UP Viral Video: Policemen Seen Drinking Alcohol & Partying Inside Office Of Dial 112 While On Duty In Shamli

Shamli: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a video of on duty policemen drinking alcohol and partying in their office has gone viral. Local media reports said that the scene captured in the video is that of an office of Dial 112 in Mohalla Rail Par of Shamli.

In the video it could be clearly seen that the a group of policemen had turned the office completely into something that seems more like a party venue than a police station. Water bottles, food items, liquor bottles and glasses could be seen lying on the table. In the video, a policeman could be seen serving liquor to each other and chitchatting.

Watch the video here

In the video total three persons are visible sitting at the table and enjoying food and liquor. One of them is visible in casual clothes while the other two are seen wearing a uniform. One of them wearing his uniform is seen pouring liquor in other person's glass. The viral video was reportedly of of policemen at the office of Dial 112 in Shamli. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This is not the first time that such a shocking incident has been reported in India. In a similar case, however, that time a detained man was seen consuming alcohol in a police van. This was a recent incident that had come to light from Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on July 12. A video capturing a young man drinking beer inside a police truck had gone viral on social media sites including X (previously known as Twitter). The incident had taken place near Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Watch Gujarat video here

The video highlighted grave issues regarding the execution of alcohol prohibition in the state of Gujarat. The man in the video appears to be savouring several beer cans while background music plays. He is seen clutching and even kissing the cans as he drinks from them.