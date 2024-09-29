UP Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaulted Inside House After Caught Red-Handed By Married Lover's Family In Amethi

Amethi: A young man from Amethi district visited the house of his married lover, only to face the wrath of her family members. Upon discovering his presence, the family members grew furious and brutally attacked the youth with kicks, punches, and sticks. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The police stated that no formal complaint has been received from either side, but action has still been initiated against the accused.

The video, reportedly from a village in Munshiganj police station area, surfaced on social media. It is said to be two days old. In the video, the young man is seen wearing only a cloth around his waist while being beaten up by several people. The young woman can be seen trying to stop the men from beating him. The youth was left badly injured after the attack.

अमेठी : घर के अंदर युवक के साथ की गई मारपीट



➡मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

➡घर के अंदर 3-4 लोगों द्वारा की गई पिटाई

➡युवक को पीटता देख बीच-बचाव करने पहुंची महिलाएं

➡4 दिन पूर्व का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो

➡मुंशीगंज क्षेत्र के टेरी का बताया जा रहा वीडियो.… pic.twitter.com/8tcfjVHPl8 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 28, 2024

The young man had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman for a long time. He suddenly decided to visit her at her home, which led to her family becoming enraged when they found out. Despite the woman being married now, the youth, driven by his love, came to meet her. The incident is said to have taken place on Friday.

No formal complaint has yet been filed with the police. However, the police have taken preventive action against the accused under the grounds of disturbing public peace. According to the Amethi Police Office, the Munshiganj police are aware of the incident, but no complaint has been lodged. Gauriganj Circle Officer (CO) Akhilesh Verma confirmed that the matter is under investigation, and preventive measures have been taken to maintain peace.