UP Viral Video: Cobra Snake Found In Police Station Lock-Up In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a horrific incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a cobra snake was found in a lock-up of police station. The incident that was reported on July 11 created immense panic leading to chaos in the police station. The video capturing the presence of the long cobra snake has gone viral.

The incident was reported in Madhuban Bapudham police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday morning. The Cobra was noticed by a sweeper who was doing routine work of cleaning at the police station.

Local media reports said that a team of forest department officials sprung into action and reached the police station as soon as they received the information of the presence of a snake inside the jail. Fortunately no one was hurt since the prison cell was empty. The forest department team immediately reached the site, rescued the copra and released it in the forest.

In the video, the snake was seen resting quietly besides a heap of used disposable cups thrown in the corner of the cell.

Similar incident in Pune in June

A similar incident was reported in Pune back in June 2024. A venomous snake was spotted at a restaurant in Pune, causing panic among the customers. A video capturing the incident had gone viral on social media. According to reports, The incident was reported in a restaurant on DP Road in the city, which is located near the river basin, suggesting that the snake might have emerged from there. The incident paved way to several concerns about the safety of the customers at restaurants.

The video that had gone viral showed a family having dinner at the restaurant soon getting into panic mode after a venomous snake was discovered under one of the tables. In the footage, a girl is seen asking her father if the snake bit him. "It just went over my leg, it did not bite me," he replied in Marathi.