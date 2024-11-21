 UP: Video Shows Vishal Singh Thrashing & Forcing Accused Raza Khan To Lick His Slipper Days Before Former’s Brutal Murder In Deoria
Sharing the video on X, journalist Mamta Tripathi wrote the video of Singh beating and humiliating Khan comes at a time when there is an alleged attempt to give a communal angle to the incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In a video that surfaced on social media, Vishal Singh, a B.Com student from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria was seen thrashing Raza Khan and forcing him to lick his slipper. This shocking video has emerged after Singh’s brutal murder on November 16 near his home. 

Singh, a second-year student at DVN PG College, Gorakhpur, was found stabbed near his home in Holi Ballia village. His body was discovered on the roadside, soaked in blood, just 150 meters from his house. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

The police registered a case against four individuals based on the complaint from Singh's family.

In her post, Tripathi wrote, "For the past few days some "special handles" were creating a lot of uproar on the social media over the murder of Vishal Singh...all the stories were being written by setting them according to their agenda. Those who are trying to shine their politics by giving a caste angle to the murder should think that it is wrong to make political gains out of someone's death. No one's murder can be justified. Today another video of Vishal Singh is viral in which he is beating Raza Khan, whose name is mentioned in the FIR, and forcing him to lick his slippers… But for the past few days, a gang was busy blaming the MLA, the MP, the Minister and the Chief Minister for the murder…This gang is concerned about its own interests. They are neither well wishers of the government nor the society…the police should identify such cheap handlers and interrogate them..."

The main accused, Khan, a resident of Ghosipurwa in Gorakhpur, was apprehended by the police near Baghda bridge after an encounter on November 20. Khan was shot in the leg during the operation, and a knife believed to have been used in the murder was recovered. However, one of Khan’s accomplices managed to escape.

During interrogation, Khan admitted to killing Singh due to an old enmity. He is currently hospitalised and will be produced in court after receiving medical treatment.

Singh’s murder sparked anger among locals, with hundreds, led by the Karni Sena, staging protests against alleged police inaction. Veeru Singh, the national president of the Karni Sena, visited Singh’s family on November 18 and demanded justice, including an encounter of the accused.

Tragic! Groom Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Function A Day Before Wedding In UP's Hathras;...
The video showing Singh’s earlier altercation with Khan has added a new dimension to the case, suggesting a personal dispute. The police are examining whether the incident captured in the video is connected to the motive for the murder.

Police are now examining the video, which has given a new angle to the whole matter. 

