UP: Varanasi To Host 6th International Short Film Festival On Cultural Tourism

UP: Varanasi To Host 6th International Short Film On Cultural Tourism | File pi

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh becomes popular among film makers for shooting, for the first time the International Short Film Festival will be organized in Varanasi.

Dedicated to cultural tourism the sixth edition of this short film festival will be held in the first week of December. The festival is being organized with the tourism department of UP Government as its partner.

Varanasi chosen as venue

According to the chairman of Indian Infotainment Media Corporation (IIMC), organizing body of this festival, Devendra Khandelwal, Varanasi has been chosen as the host city due to its cultural heritage and importance as a tourist destination. He said that this is the only festival in the world which focuses on tourism and as such it has received a record number of entries. In the first film festival we received 250 films from 33 countries and the last fifth festival we received entries of 2403 films from 113 countries, said Khandelwal. He said the short film festival would help in making tourist places popular among the filmmakers.

Khandelwal said that the new film policy of the UP Government has attracted filmmakers to this state and the proposed international film city will boost this industry here. He said that there are many short filmmakers in UP who have been doing good work also. 'The short filmmakers of UP would be benefitted from this festival as their work would reach before the international community’, said he.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)