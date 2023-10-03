UP: Union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan Raises Demand For West UP To Become Separate State

Union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan | File pic

Lucknow: Union Minister Dr Sanjiv Baliyan who had advocated for making Western Uttar Pradesh a separate state has faced stiff opposition from his own party leader. Firebrand Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader from West UP, Sangeet Som has said that such a state would become Mini Pakistan due to the large population of Muslims here.

Meanwhile the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury termed this demand another `Jumla’ by BJP and said that who has stopped them from creating a separate state.

Union Minister raised demand for West UP to become seperate state

It may be mentioned that Union Minister for State Dr Sanjiv Baliyan had raised the demand for making West UP a separate state in a programme on Sunday. He had stated that West UP would get many benefits after becoming a separate state including AIIMS, IIT and High Court. He had said that West UP be made a separate state with Meerut being its capital. While addressing a public gathering at Rampur, UP, Minister Baliyan had said that Uttarakhand was made a state despite the fact that two districts of west UP comprise more population than it.

Baliyan faces stiff opposition from his own party leader

However Baliyan has faced stiff opposition from none other but his own party leader Sangeet Som. Som, a firebrand Hindu leader of BJP, claimed that if this is being done then West UP would become Mini Pakistan. He said that there is a large number of Muslims in West UP district while Hindus are in minority. He even said that if West UP is to be separated from the rest of the state then it should be merged with Delhi.

RLD leader Jayant Choudhury said that BJP is ruling in both centre and state hence it can create West UP a separate state. He said that Baliyan is befooling people with Jumla and not at all serious about a separate state. Jayant said that RLD has been raising this demand since long that 22 districts from West UP be included in a separate state but the BJP is not paying any attention.

West UP

For the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party West UP is very important where it won all the 27 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 general elections. In the 2019 polls despite farmers' protest the party had won 19 seats while BSP and SP had got four seats each. BJP wants to repeat the magic of 2014 and make a clean sweep in West UP this time while the I.N.D.I.A alliance of opposition parties is all set to give a tough fight. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which has influence in West UP only is part of the opposition alliance. With SP, Congress and RLD on one side, the opposition alliance can pose a big threat to BJP.

Dominance of Muslim votes on around 10 LS seats in West UP is also a cause of concern for BJP which had lost 8 of these in 2019. In West UP Muslim voters are more 35 per cent in Saharanpur, Meerut, Kairana, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr and Aligarh. Of these, BJP could win only Bulandshaher and Aligarh in 2019. Besides there are a good number of minority votes in Nagina, Badaun, Bareilly and few other seats. In Rampur, Sambhal, Moradabad, Kairana and Saharanpur there are around 40 per cent Muslim votes.

Due to its proximity with Delhi, West UP has more industries and richness compared to other parts of UP. Noida (Gautambuddhnagar), Ghaziabad and Meerut are known as the industrial hubs of UP. Besides the region is known for its agriculture production also and specially the cane. Maximum number of sugar mills there is in West UP.

Challenges before the BJP in West UP:

Jat unrest due to long pending cane dues, Brijbhushan Saran Singh case and re-emergence of RLD could be a big challenge for BJP. Besides the consolidation of Muslim, Jat and Dalit votes in favour of the opposition alliance is also a major concern for BJP. To lure Jat community which has around 20 percent of votes in West UP, BJP has appointed Bhupendra Choudhury of this community as its UP unit president.

