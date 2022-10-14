e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Two held for objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media

UP: Two held for objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media

They were accused of disrupting peace, following which action was initiated, he added.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
UP: Two held for objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media | File
Follow us on

Two men were arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on social media, police said on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party founder breathed his last on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Shiv Narayan Vais said Markandeya Swarnkar and Ajay Verma, both residents of Nagra, were arrested on Thursday for the objectionable post against Yadav on Facebook.

They were accused of disrupting peace, following which action was initiated, he added.

Vais said the arrested accused had allegedly compared the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to Ravana, the demon king in the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', and also made an objectionable comment about him.

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party workers submitted a memorandum demanding action to the Nagra police station SHO.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's demand for carbon dating of 'Shivling'

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's demand for carbon dating of 'Shivling'

3 Sikhs appeal to wear Turban, beards at US Marine corps: Reports

3 Sikhs appeal to wear Turban, beards at US Marine corps: Reports

CJI UU Lalit recuses to hear BS Yediyurappa's plea in land case

CJI UU Lalit recuses to hear BS Yediyurappa's plea in land case

Round 3 provisional allotment list of KEAM 2022 out, check details here

Round 3 provisional allotment list of KEAM 2022 out, check details here