 UP Tragedy: Around 150 People Fall Sick After Consuming Poisonous Buckwheat Flour In Bijnor; Visuals Surface
Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Bijnor: On the first day of the Sharadiya Navratri festival, on Thursday, several people in Bjnor started to feel unwell after eating food made from allegedly poisonous buckwheat flour. Hundreds of people started showing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach aches, and body tremors. They were immediately admitted to nearby CHC centres.

The CHC Centre health department was overburdened by the increasing number of patients. Those in critical condition were admitted to the district hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Assessing the situation, Bijnor's DM, SP, and CMO, Ankit Kumar Agarwal, said, "Many people have fallen ill after eating buckwheat flour. People have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. 125-150 such patients have been identified. Some patients have been referred to the district hospital. Samples have been sent to the lab; strict action will be taken against the culprits."

"It is sad that adulterators do not hesitate to play with faith as well as health for a little greed. Something similar happened in some villages of the Chandpur area of Bijnor, UP, where yesterday was the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. People associated with faith had also kept the first fast. Last evening, to break the fast, people ate dishes made of buckwheat flour. After some time, the whole family started falling prey to food poisoning. Complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and tremors in the body started coming. Soon the nearby CHC centre was filled with patients. Those whose condition was critical were shifted to the district hospital at night itself," he added.

UP: Over 200 Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida's Supertech Eco Village 2 Society
The CMO also enquired about the condition of the patients and also alerted the hospital and village head for better treatment. Patients with food poisoning kept coming throughout the night. Patients are receiving treatment in both private and government hospitals. The contaminated poisonous buckwheat flour is being tested. The food department has also taken some samples.

