 UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

According to an official release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

Etawah (UP): Four members of a family were killed and two others were injured after a truck collided with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were on their way from Delhi to Hamirpir when the fatal incident took place.

FPJ Shorts
Cyient Ltd. Shares Zoom Almost 6% On NSE After Board Approves Subsidiary's 1.14 Crore Equity Sale Via Block Deal
Cyient Ltd. Shares Zoom Almost 6% On NSE After Board Approves Subsidiary's 1.14 Crore Equity Sale Via Block Deal
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus
Three New Undersea Cable Projects Led By Jio & Airtel To Boost Internet Connectivity In India: Reports
Three New Undersea Cable Projects Led By Jio & Airtel To Boost Internet Connectivity In India: Reports

Statement Of Dr. Shyam Mohan

Dr. Shyam Mohan, District Hospital Emergency told ANI, "Under Etawah's Ikdil Police Station area, a truck collided with a car. Four people of the same family died in the accident and two others were injured. They were going from Delhi to Hamirpur in a car."

"Four bodies have been received at the hospital," he said.

After receiving the information, police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A child, identified as Rathi and a woman, Poonam, who were seriously injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Dr Mohan added.

"Further investigation underway," he added.

Read Also
UP Accident VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Boy Riding Bike With Teen Sister Killed, Mother Injured As Speeding...
article-image

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences

According to an official release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide for their proper treatment. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

PM Modi Sets Off For Key Visits To Poland & Ukraine, Promises Enhanced Bilateral Relations; Video

PM Modi Sets Off For Key Visits To Poland & Ukraine, Promises Enhanced Bilateral Relations; Video

Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Delhi: ED Officer Under CBI Investigation For Bribery & Extortion Case Commits Suicide

Delhi: ED Officer Under CBI Investigation For Bribery & Extortion Case Commits Suicide

Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV...

Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV...