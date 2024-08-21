UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

Etawah (UP): Four members of a family were killed and two others were injured after a truck collided with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were on their way from Delhi to Hamirpir when the fatal incident took place.

Statement Of Dr. Shyam Mohan

Dr. Shyam Mohan, District Hospital Emergency told ANI, "Under Etawah's Ikdil Police Station area, a truck collided with a car. Four people of the same family died in the accident and two others were injured. They were going from Delhi to Hamirpur in a car."

"Four bodies have been received at the hospital," he said.

After receiving the information, police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A child, identified as Rathi and a woman, Poonam, who were seriously injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Dr Mohan added.

"Further investigation underway," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences

According to an official release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide for their proper treatment. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.