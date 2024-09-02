 UP Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, 4 Others Injured After House Collapses In Mathura; Visuals Surface
A family informed the police that the incident occurred at around 2 A.M. on Monday when they were all asleep. They said that the house of their neighbour named Zafar suddenly collapsed in the wee hours of Monday and led to the entire family getting trapped under the debris.

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A house collapse in the Govind Nagar area of Mathura's Nai Basti, Uttar Pradesh proved to be deadly for the neighbours as a two-year-old girl belonging to the neighbouring family died and several members of her family got injured after getting trapped under the debris.

About The House Collapse

The family informed the police that the incident occurred at around 2 A.M. on Monday when they were all asleep. They said that the house of their neighbour named Zafar suddenly collapsed in the wee hours of Monday and led to the entire family getting trapped under the debris. Portions of their house were also feared damaged in the incident.

article-image

The people trapped under the debris were rescued with the assistance of neighbouring families. Unfortunately, the toddler lost her life in the incident.

Local Police Arrive At The Scene After Receiving Information About The Mishap

Upon receiving information about the mishap, the local police arrived at the scene and all the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Four family members are still receiving treatment.

article-image

Sushil Kumar, Doctor At Govt District Hospital Speaks On The Incident

The doctor at the Government District Hospital, Sushil Kumar, informed the media about the incident and mentioned that a woman from the family had also sustained serious injuries.

He told IANS, "In Nai Basti, a wall of a house collapsed, causing serious injuries to a woman who was trapped under the debris. She suffered injuries to her back and head and has been admitted to the district hospital. Unfortunately, a 2-year-old girl who was also trapped did not survive." The tragic accident has spread panic among the people of Nai Basti.

