Up to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 crore fine for the paper leak in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government is coming up with a stringent law against cheating and paper leaks in exams. The bill, ‘The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022’ was recently introduced in the state assembly. The bill has the provision of up to a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for being found guilty of leaking question paper in government examinations.

The bill has come after the incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) which brought a lot of flak to the Congress government in the state.

The bill provides effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of paper leaks and the use of unfair means in government recruitment exams.

The bill provides that If any person, impersonate or leak or attempt to leak or conspire to leak question paper, procure or solve the question paper in an unauthorised manner, or directly or indirectly assist the examinee in the public examination in an unauthorised manner, shall be punished with an imprisonment of 5 to 10 years, and fine from Rs10 lakh to 10 crores.

The bill also has the provision for designated courts for the trial of such offences.

The bill also prohibits the use of unfair means in the exam and said ‘if a person takes unauthorised help in the public examination from any person or group directly or indirectly or from any material written, recorded, copied or printed, in any form whatsoever, or use of any unauthorised electronic or mechanical instrument or gadget, then the person may invite a jail term of 3 years and fine not less than ₹1 lakh,’

The candidate who has been convicted of an offence under this Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for two years.

The bill also provides for the seizure or attachment of the property of the offenders. All offences specified under this Act shall be cognizable, non-bailable, and non–compoundable.

Notably, the state has already a law for the prevention of unfair means in public examinations but government finds that the issue has assumed the dimension of organised crime.

On the reasons for bringing such a bill, the government in the statement of objectives said ‘more than three decades have passed since the inception of the above enactment, but the issue has assumed the dimension of organised crime and involves huge pecuniary advantages to nefarious persons. Moreover, a quantum leap in the field of information and technology during the last decade has given rise to the use of new deceitful and unfair means to defeat the conduct of public examinations in a fair manner,’

The bill is to be discussed and passed in the assembly later this month.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:39 PM IST