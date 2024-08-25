 UP: Technical Glitch Causes Dhanbad-Bound Ganga Sutlej Express Train To Decouple Near Chakraj Mal; Over 200 Exam Candidates Affected, Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Bijnor (UP): At least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area here early Sunday, officials said.

No passenger was hurt in the incident.

Statement Of Additional Superintendent Of Police

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters that "Some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am."

According to railway officials, the incident occurred when the coupling between two sleeper coaches separated. The coupling of the Ferozepur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination, they said.

UP: Panic Ensues After Fire Scare On Punjab Mail; 20 Injured In Stampede After Passengers Started...
Over 200 candidates on their way to take the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam were travelling in the train and the local police and railway administration made arrangements to send them to exam centres through three buses.

