UP: Stray Dog In Critical Condition After Group Of Men Thrash It With Sticks In Ghaziabad; Horrific Video Surfaces

Man thrashes dog trapped in net using a laathi in UP's Ghaziabad |

Ghaziabad: In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a stray dog was trapped in a net and beaten with a laathi (long stick) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The brutal beating that the stray dog was subjected to was caught on camera. The video clearly shows a man with a laathi in hand, egged on by those standing with him, swinging the stick and beating the dog mercilessly. The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar police station area in front of Bagh Wali Colony's Aara (Saw) Machine in front of Mursaline Chicken Shop.

Accused egged on by others

The accused who was raining blows using the laathi was egged on to do so by those standing close to him. The accused man seen weilding the laathi hit the dog in the face multiple times while the dog was trapped in a net and cried in pain due to the torture. The accused, after thrashing the canine brutally, ran away from the scene, leaving the dog bleeding and struggling for life.

The entire cruel incident was caught on camera after a man named Mohit witnessed the brutal act and recorded the incident on his mobile phone so that the accused could be identified and punished for their act. He immediately called up police and also showed the video to the police.

Accused escaped from the spot

After the accused escaped from the scene, the dog was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The canine is undergoing treatment but its condition is extremely critical, said the doctors.

Police takes notice of incident

Animal rights group and the police have taken note of the incident. People's For Animal's chairperson Surbhi Rawat filed a case against a man named Heera and two others in connection with the incident. Police also reached the spot after learning about the cruelty meted to the stray dog. However, the accused had run away by then. Police said that it is on the lookout for the accused and that action will be taken against the guilty in the case.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक कवि नगर को तत्काल जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) September 21, 2023

The man who posted the video informed that the dog was in critical condition and not dead as tweeted by him before.

